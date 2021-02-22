Advertisement

Sunday’s snowfall reports - Find out where over 8″ of snow fell

Snowfall totals were generally between 2-4″ of snow Sunday - Sunday night.
By James Parish
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A round of wet, heavy snow accumulating snow impacted southcentral Wisconsin Sunday afternoon through Sunday night.

Here’s a list of some of the snow reports over the last 24 hours. Snowfall totals were generally between 2-4″ of snow.

Sunday's Snowfall Reports
Sunday's Snowfall Reports(WMTV NBC15)

A band of heavier snow developed across Juneau and Adams Sunday afternoon and evening. This band of moderate to heavy snow persisted for several hours and it dumped a lot of snow. That’s why parts of Juneau County saw over a half foot of snow. The highest snowfall report of 8.2″ of snow came from Camp Douglas.

Madison officially recorded 2.4″ of snow on Sunday. This brings Madison snow season total up to 43.1″ of snow, which is 4.4″ above normal for this time of year.

Snow Season Update - Madison
Snow Season Update - Madison(WMTV NBC15)

The current snow depth in Madison is 13″.

There will be a slight chance of snow late Monday into Monday night and again late Tuesday into Tuesday night. As most, places north of Madison could see a dusting of snow. The best chance of snow through midweek will stay across central and northern Wisconsin. There could be a better chance of accumulating snow late Friday through Saturday morning for southcentral Wisconsin.

