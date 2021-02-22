Suspect accused of trying to kill snowplow driver outside Janesville Golden Corral

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Chicago man was arrested early Monday morning for allegedly shooting at a snowplow driver outside a Golden Corral restaurant in Janesville.

According to the Janesville Police Dept., Va Clan Na’eem Thomas was booked into the Rock Co. jail on counts of attempted homicide and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

A statement from the police department indicated officers were called to the restaurant, in the 3100 block of Wellington Ct., shortly before 4:20 a.m. on reports someone fired at the plow driver, who had been cleaning the parking lot.

When the officers arrived, they found Thomas near a vehicle that was reported stolen in Chicago. The 25-year-old man retreated to the vehicle as police pulled in, however the officers were able to convince him to surrender without incident, the police dept. stated.

Investigators allegedly found the gun inside the car and have seized it.

They added that the driver was not hurt as the bullet struck the driver’s side door, just below the window.

The police department’s investigation into the incident remains ongoing, however JPD noted there is no risk to the public safety at this point.

