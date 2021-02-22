THAWING OUT - Tracking the warmest weather in a month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - GOOD NEWS - We are finally going to get a chance to thaw out this week. High temperatures for the rest of the workweek and this weekend will be at or above freezing. Keep in mind, low temperatures will still be below freezing, but the overnights won’t be that cold. The coldest night will be Thursday night. Lows Thursday night into Friday morning will be in the lower to mid teens.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

For the first time since January 21, Madison is expected to warm above freezing Monday afternoon. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s. A southwest to west wind at 10 to 15 mph will keep wind chills in the 20s, though. The clouds will stick around for the rest of the day.

Forecast Highs - Monday (WMTV NBC15)

The current streak of consecutive days with a high temperature at or below freezing is 31 days. This is the longest streak for Madison since 1985 and is tied for the 17th longest streak on record. The longest streak for consecutive days at or below freezing for Madison is 61 days (1892 -1893).

Cold Hard Facts - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

An upper-level disturbance will pass just north of the area Monday evening into Monday night. Even though the better snow chances will stay north of the area, there will be a slight chance of a wintry mix of rain and snow Monday evening into Monday night, mainly for places north of Madison. Little to no snow accumulations are expected for most of the area. At most, a dusting of snow is possible. Slick spots on the roads can’t be ruled out where a dusting of snow accumulates. Temperatures will not tumble too far overnight. Low temperatures will be near or just above 30 degrees.

Snowfall Potential Monday - Wednesday (WMTV NBC15)

Tuesday is the day we have been looking for to the most because it will be the warmest day this week. High temperatures will be on either side of 40 degrees. Tuesday will also feature a ton of sunshine. The only downfall about Tuesday will be the wind. It will be breezy at times on Tuesday. The wind will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. Wind chills will be near 30 degrees throughout the day. A clipper system will pass by the area late Tuesday into Tuesday night. Once again, there will be a slight chance of snow Tuesday evening into Tuesday night, but the better snow chances will stay across central and northern Wisconsin.

Tuesday's Hour-By-Hour Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Our best chance of snow this week doesn’t look like it’s going arrive until late Friday into Saturday. This storm system could bring in a round of light accumulating snow. We’ll have to keep a close eye on this system over the next couple of days.

