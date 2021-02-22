Advertisement

VACCINE TEAM Q&A: Pain relievers, antibody tests & the immune system

By Vanessa Reza
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The NBC15 Vaccine Team is getting answers to your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. We’ve received questions on taking pain relievers, antibody tests and the vaccine’s impact on the immune system..

QUESTION: Will taking pain relievers interfere with the vaccine?

The CDC says you should take pain relievers after your shot, not before. Ibuprofen, aspirin or acetaminophen are all safe to take, and should not impact how well the vaccine works. This message was echoed by Public Health Madison Dane County’s Director Janel Heinrich.

“Medication management can help alleviate some of the symptoms, the severity of the symptoms, but it doesn’t have an impact on the immune response. Again, contact your doctor, check out our website for more coronavirus vaccine questions,” Heinrich said.

QUESTION: Can you take an antibody test to see if you had the virus before the vaccine?

Yes! Doctors at UW Health say antibody tests could still work after you’ve been vaccinated. Since the vaccine generates a different type of protein in your body than the ones generated by the actual virus. Most antibody tests on the market are searching for the protein created by COVID-19, not ones created by the vaccine.

So, if you take a COVID-19 antibody test and it comes back positive, chances are you have had the virus.

Though, it’s important to note, just because you test positive for those virus-created antibodies, it does not mean you are immune or that you can skip getting your shot. As always, consult with your doctor.

QUESTION: How does the COVID-19 impact your immune system?

One viewer wondered if it could impact her immunity to other diseases. The short answer is, no--the vaccine will not impair your immune system.

The two coronavirus shots available right now use a small piece of the COVID-19 virus to give our cells instructions on how to fight off infection. Experts say it’s designed to give your body new knowledge, not change anything it already knows how to do.

“The vaccine doesn’t alter your immune system per se. It tells your system to activate a response when it sees this thing that might make you unhealthy. Regardless of your perceptions of the quality of your immune system, I would encourage folks to get vaccinated,” Heinrich said.

The bottom line here: Getting your coronavirus shot will make your immune system stronger, not weaker.

CLICK HERE to submit your own question.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
Matthew Jones
Jackson Jones’ child porn allegation detailed in criminal complaint

Latest News

DHS: Nearly 14 percent of Wisconsinites have one dose of COVID-19 vaccine; no new deaths reported
‘It’s all welcome’: Madison-area restaurant owners say any assistance is helpful, but more will...
Restaurants excited about Gov. Evers’ budget proposal for small business recovery
DHS: Over 300k Wisconsinites fully vaccinated
Team Rubicon volunteers help vaccination efforts in Jefferson Co.
Team Rubicon volunteers help vaccination efforts in Jefferson Co.