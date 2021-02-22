Advertisement

Wisconsin opens early wolf hunt after hunter group sued

A national hunting rights group sued Wisconsin's DNR for not establishing a wolf hunt this winter(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials have opened an abbreviated wolf season. The hunt got underway Monday across six management zones and is slated to run through Sunday.

The kill limit is 200 animals, which means some zones could close early as hunters near the limit.

The Trump administration removed wolves from the federal endangered species list in January, returning management to the states. Wisconsin law requires wildlife officials hold a wolf hunt between November and February.

The Department of Natural Resources had planned to open the season in November, but Kansas-based hunting advocacy group Hunter Nation won a court order forcing the DNR to open the season this month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

