Zero COVID-19 deaths reported for the 2nd day in a row in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Zero deaths from COVID-19 were reported Monday, making it the second day in a row with zero lives lost in Wisconsin from the virus.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard indicates that the seven-day rolling average for new deaths has begun to dip down, now sitting at 17 deaths. DHS notes that there 6,284 Wisconsinites have died from the virus, with 641 of them being in the past month.

Over the past four months, deaths per month have decreased by more than 400 deaths each month.

DHS confirmed 423 new COVID-19 cases Monday, making it the eleventh day in a row that cases per day have been reported fewer than 1,000. The total number of cases ever reported is nearing 560,000 cases and the new seven-day rolling average has slightly increased to 612.

This is the first time since Jan. 10 that the rolling average has increased.

The department added 32 new patients to the number of Wisconsinites who are hospitalized for the virus, bringing the total to 353 patients. There are 83 patients in the ICU, finally shifting below the 100-mark.

1.1 million vaccine doses administered to Wisconsinites

DHS reports that 1,164,425 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Wisconsinites so far. Data shows that 807,981 residents have received at least one dose of the shot, while 352,791 people have completed their vaccine series.

More than 11% of residents ages 65 and older have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, DHS notes.

Iowa and Richland Counties have both exceeded the 20% threshold for residents who have received at least one vaccine. Dane, Columbia and Sauk County have all surpassed 16% for this measurement.

While this is only the second day of the calendar week, DHS’ chart shows that 4,770 doses of vaccine have been administered so far this week. Three weeks out of the past month have neared 200,000 doses administered per week, with the week of Jan. 31 exceeding 216,000 doses.

The number of vaccine doses administered in Wisconsin, but not necessarily to Wisconsin residents, was noted to be at 1,186,325 shots.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.