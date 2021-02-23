Advertisement

2 teens charged with killing UW-Whitewater student leader

Investigators say the shooting occurred in the parking lot outside Ace Hardware along Mini Mall...
Investigators say the shooting occurred in the parking lot outside Ace Hardware along Mini Mall Drive. (Photo: Associated Press)(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two teenagers have been charged with fatally shooting a University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student leader who authorities say met his assailants in Milwaukee to sell some designer eyeglasses.

Twenty-two-year-old Purcell Pearson was a recent Whitewater graduate and was president of Alpha Phil Alpha.

A criminal complaint says that as a young entrepreneur Pearson was selling the glasses through internet apps and arranged to meet some buyers Feb. 6 outside his apartment.

The complaint says those alleged buyers, both 17, shot Pearson before fleeing.

