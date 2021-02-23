2 teens charged with killing UW-Whitewater student leader
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two teenagers have been charged with fatally shooting a University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student leader who authorities say met his assailants in Milwaukee to sell some designer eyeglasses.
Twenty-two-year-old Purcell Pearson was a recent Whitewater graduate and was president of Alpha Phil Alpha.
A criminal complaint says that as a young entrepreneur Pearson was selling the glasses through internet apps and arranged to meet some buyers Feb. 6 outside his apartment.
The complaint says those alleged buyers, both 17, shot Pearson before fleeing.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.