Advertisement

3 dead after Detroit interstate shooting

A deadly shooting occurred on I-96 in Detroit overnight.
A deadly shooting occurred on I-96 in Detroit overnight.(Source: WDIV/CNN)
By WDIV staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WDIV) - Police don’t know what motivated a shooting that left three people dead in Detroit on Interstate 96.

The incident involved at least two cars. Authorities said people in the vehicles were shooting at each other.

The male driver and female passenger of one vehicle were shot to death.

A suspect in another car tried to flee the scene on foot, and was struck and killed by a non-involved driver after jumping over the median wall.

A fourth unknown victim suffered injuries.

It all happened in the express lanes, and the scene involved both sides of the interstate.

Copyright 2021 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Matthew Jones
Jackson Jones’ child porn allegation detailed in criminal complaint

Latest News

Investigators say the shooting occurred in the parking lot outside Ace Hardware along Mini Mall...
2 teens charged with killing UW-Whitewater student leader
In this May 17, 2020, photo, a mural of Ahmaud Arbery is on display in Brunswick, Ga., where...
Ahmaud Arbery memorialized in Georgia a year after slaying
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2016 file photo, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with...
Coronavirus forces Biden to forgo pomp for US-Canada meeting
The Biden administration's nominee for Secretary of Interior, Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., speaks...
Interior nominee Haaland vows ‘balance’ on energy, climate