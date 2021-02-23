A Mild Forecast Through the Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mild air is settling in across the central part of the nation after a run of very cold conditions through much of the month of February. Highs today will be near or even a little above the 40 degree mark after starting this morning with lows in the middle 30s. Wind chills are expected in the 30s this afternoon.

A little ripple of low pressure will cruise across the state overnight. It could bring a brief flurry or a sprinkle to the region. By tomorrow we will be back into partial sunshine and mild temperatures.

High pressure will be building in for the end of the week and the first part of the weekend. It will bring plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

On Sunday a cold front will approach Wisconsin. As it moves across the state, we will see a chance of rain or snow showers. At this point, little if any accumulation is anticipated. Temperatures will drop off behind the front. Highs will be slightly below average on Monday, the first day of March.

