Algoma mother charged in death of baby who drowned in tub

She is due in court for an initial appearance Thursday.
Cheyanne Wierichs was arrested by Algoma Police Monday after an investigation into a child's death.
Cheyanne Wierichs was arrested by Algoma Police Monday after an investigation into a child's death.(Kewaunee County Jail/Algoma Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (AP) — The mother of a 7-month-old child who drowned in a bathtub has been charged in Kewaunee County with child neglect resulting in death.

A criminal complaint says 23-year-old Cheyanne Wierichs left her baby alone in the tub for “several minutes” at their Algoma home Feb. 9.

The complaint says Wierichs left the bathroom to connect her phone to a Bluetooth speaker and then listened to a song in its entirety before hearing splashing.

Wierichs is also charged with possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. She is due in court for an initial appearance Thursday.

