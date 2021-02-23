Advertisement

Assembly set to send unemployment bill to Evers

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly is set to sign off on a bill that would clear the way for updating Wisconsin’s antiquated unemployment insurance system.

Gov. Tony Evers has blamed the system for causing delays in processing claims filed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The measure would allow state officials to use federal money to start upgrades and ask lawmakers for state dollars as needed.

The bill also would waive a one-week waiting period for collecting unemployment benefits until March 14 and extend limited liability for COVID-related injuries and deaths to businesses, governments and schools.

The Senate passed the bill last week. Assembly approval would send it to Evers, who has said he will sign it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

