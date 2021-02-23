Advertisement

Cold stunned Texas sea turtles returned to Gulf of Mexico

By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Hundreds of cold stunned sea turtles collected during last week’s frigid temperatures in Texas are now being released.

Wildlife officials and rehabilitation groups rescued the floundering creatures from the coastal waters of the Lone Star state.

Video from the Texas Sealife Center in Corpus Christi shows the sea creatures going down a turtle slide into aqua-blue waters and quickly swimming away.

Some 1,200 turtles were released on Monday and Tuesday.

The releases have begun!!! Stay tuned for more video and information later today!!!

Posted by Texas Sealife Center on Monday, February 22, 2021

Temperatures in southern Texas last week plunged below freezing, causing the cold-blooded reptiles to become hypothermic.

Texas game wardens near Brownsville plucked 141 cold stunned sea turtles from the frigid waters in the area.

“If water temperatures drop below approximately 50°F, sea turtles become lethargic and are unable to swim. They float up to the surface and become vulnerable to boat strikes or wash ashore and become stranded,” according to the National Park Service.

“If not rescued quickly, these defenseless animals often die of shock, predation, or trauma due to boat strike.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments

Latest News

In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, candles light a makeshift memorial for Daniel Prude, a Black...
No charges against officers involved in Daniel Prude’s death
Hundreds of a vehicles are staged in a parking lot as people wait in line at a food and water...
Board leaders of Texas’ grid operator resign after outages
United States Ambassador to the United Nations nominee Linda Thomas-Greenfield testifies during...
Senate confirms Linda Thomas-Greenfield as UN ambassador
A gray wolf in the winter woods.
Wisconsin wolf hunt ends Wednesday
police lights
Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies victim found dead in home with gunshot wound