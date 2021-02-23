Advertisement

Dane Co. sheriff application deadline extended

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers extended the deadline Tuesday for candidates to turn in their application for the Dane County sheriff’s position.

The applications can now be submitted by 5 p.m. on March 12, according to a news release.

Sheriff David J. Mahoney announced he would be resigning on Jan. 18 after 41 years in law enforcement, the past 14 of which were spent as the sheriff in Dane County.

Mahoney’s resignation is effective on May 8. The new sheriff’s term will be complete on Jan. 2, 2023.

Potential applicants can find the form on the governor’s website.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments

Latest News

The Village Diaper Bank is working to get diapers to families who need them.
The negative impact of diaper need on babies and families
Local leaders to meet to highlight progress in sustainability
Quintez Cephus
Ex-Wisconsin receiver Cephus sues school over 2018 expulsion
A 29-year-old man has died after he was transported to a UW Health clinic in Madison with a...
MPD: 29-year-old man dies after arriving at clinic with gunshot wound