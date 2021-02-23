Dane Co. sheriff application deadline extended

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers extended the deadline Tuesday for candidates to turn in their application for the Dane County sheriff’s position.

The applications can now be submitted by 5 p.m. on March 12, according to a news release.

Sheriff David J. Mahoney announced he would be resigning on Jan. 18 after 41 years in law enforcement, the past 14 of which were spent as the sheriff in Dane County.

Mahoney’s resignation is effective on May 8. The new sheriff’s term will be complete on Jan. 2, 2023.

Potential applicants can find the form on the governor’s website.

