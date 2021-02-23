Dane Co. Sheriff looks ahead as staff receives second dose of the vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is vaccinating sworn and non-sworn members of its staff with the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, an effort planned at the start of the year.

Because flu-like symptoms and illness are more common following the second dose of the vaccine, Sheriff David Mahoney began planning early on how to keep the office properly staffed while the second dose was administered.

The sheriff’s office holds several units, nearly 600 staff members, and must attend to patrols and staff the jail. There are also emergencies that are sure to arise but impossible to plan for, which require staffing. More officers on-call, depending on the shift, and an all-hands-on-deck approach has kept everything running without a dropoff in patrols or assignments.

Sheriff Mahoney says the staff will be fully vaccinated by the end of March, and he is already looking ahead to the next steps.

“We look forward to the Governer’s prioritizing of those who are incarcerated because it is challenging, almost impossible, to social distance,” said Sheriff Mahoney.

Health officials are still unsure if vaccinated individuals can transmit the virus, which means if officers are working with infected inmates, they could be taking the virus home. It is also hard for inmates to follow CDC COVID guidelines in the jail confines, which is why Sheriff Mahoney says getting inmates vaccinated is important.

He added that PPE gear would continue to be implemented after the entire office is fully vaccinated to fight community spread as officers continue to work throughout the Madison area.

