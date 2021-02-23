Advertisement

DNR to end wolf hunt in southern Wisconsin, two other zones

A gray wolf in the winter woods.
A gray wolf in the winter woods.(Michigan DNR)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dept. of Natural Resources plans to end the wolf hunt Wednesday morning across much of the state.

The move comes as Wisconsin hunters and trappers killed nearly half of the allotted 119 wolves statewide on just the first day of the hunt. The agency’s website shows 52 wolves have been registered so far.

The wolf hunt will close at 10 a.m. Wednesday in zones 2, 5, and 6, which covers more than three-quarters of the state.

A map of the Wolf Harvesting Zones in February 2021.
A map of the Wolf Harvesting Zones in February 2021.(Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources)

In each of the affected zones, hunters harvested more than half the allotment on Monday. On the three where hunting will continue less than a quarter of the quota has been taken.

As it stands, the season is scheduled to continue through Sunday for those three zones however they may close early as well.

ZoneQuotaHarvestStatus
Zone 1316Open
Zone 21812Closing 10 a.m. Wednesday
Zone 3207Open
Zone 460Open
Zone 52717Closing 10 a.m. Wednesday
Zone 61710Closing 10 a.m. Wednesday

According to DNR, the total harvest quota this month was set at 200 wolves. However, the agency explained half of the allotment within ceded territories have been reserved in response to a declaration by the Ojibwe bands.

