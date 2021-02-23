Evers orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor COVID-19 victims

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following on President Joe Biden’s order to fly flags at half-staff in honor of the 500,000 people in America whose died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Tony Evers also instructed U.S. and Wisconsin flags lowered, noting that 6,300 of those lost were here in Wisconsin.

Evers issued his order Tuesday, saying flags should be lowered immediately and fly at half-staff through sundown on Friday.

“With heavy hearts, we join our fellow Wisconsinites and Americans who are mourning the loss of someone they love and who, amid unimaginable challenges, have had to endure unfathomable grief this past year,” Evers said in a statement.

“We must reaffirm our resolve to prevent further spread of COVID-19, save lives, and to defeat this pandemic together,” he continued.

President Biden ordered flags to half-staff shortly after the United States passed that grim 500,000 death milestone. The number of people who have died from complications related to coronavirus is roughly equal to those killed in WWII, the Korean War, and Vietnam, combined.

“We have to resist becoming numb to the sorrow. We have to resist viewing each life as a statistic or a blur,” President Biden said Monday as the White House hosted a moment of silence and candle-lighting ceremony.

The half-million statistic is based on numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.