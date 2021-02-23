Advertisement

Evers orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor COVID-19 victims

Flags will remain at half-staff through sundown Friday.
Gov. Tony Evers ordered all United States and Wisconsin flags to fly at half-staff until sunset...
Gov. Tony Evers ordered all United States and Wisconsin flags to fly at half-staff until sunset Friday, Feb. 26, in honor of COVID-19 victims.(AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following on President Joe Biden’s order to fly flags at half-staff in honor of the 500,000 people in America whose died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Tony Evers also instructed U.S. and Wisconsin flags lowered, noting that 6,300 of those lost were here in Wisconsin.

Evers issued his order Tuesday, saying flags should be lowered immediately and fly at half-staff through sundown on Friday.

“With heavy hearts, we join our fellow Wisconsinites and Americans who are mourning the loss of someone they love and who, amid unimaginable challenges, have had to endure unfathomable grief this past year,” Evers said in a statement.

“We must reaffirm our resolve to prevent further spread of COVID-19, save lives, and to defeat this pandemic together,” he continued.

President Biden ordered flags to half-staff shortly after the United States passed that grim 500,000 death milestone. The number of people who have died from complications related to coronavirus is roughly equal to those killed in WWII, the Korean War, and Vietnam, combined.

“We have to resist becoming numb to the sorrow. We have to resist viewing each life as a statistic or a blur,” President Biden said Monday as the White House hosted a moment of silence and candle-lighting ceremony.

The half-million statistic is based on numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show

Latest News

Warmest day of the year (so far)
Cheyanne Wierichs was arrested by Algoma Police Monday after an investigation into a child's...
Algoma mother charged in death of baby who drowned in tub
.
Madison police investigating after person with gunshot wound arrives at clinic
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist after an NFL divisional playoff...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers run as Jeopardy! host begins April 5