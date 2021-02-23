Hunters, trappers kill Wisconsin 52 wolves on opening day

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s wolf quota is nearly halfway full after just one day of hunting and trapping. The Department of Natural Resources launched a one-week wolf hunt on Monday.

The department reports that as of Tuesday morning hunter and trappers had killed 52 wolves, filling nearly 44% of the 119-animal statewide quota for state hunters and trappers.

Of the DNR’s six management zones, the central Wisconsin zone, which includes portions of Adams, Juneau, Monroe, Clark and Eau Claire counties, yielded the most kills at 17.

The season is scheduled to continue through Sunday, however DNR has announced it will end hunting in zones 2, 5, and 6 at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Zone Quota Harvest Status Zone 1 31 6 Open Zone 2 18 12 Closing at 10 a.m. Wednesday Zone 3 20 7 Open Zone 4 6 0 Open Zone 5 27 17 Closing at 10 a.m. Wednesday Zone 6 17 10 Closing at 10 a.m. Wednesday

