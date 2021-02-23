Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies victim found dead in home with gunshot wound

ARMENIA TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim who officers found dead with a gunshot wound on Saturday in a home.

Deputies identified the man as Chad Kubis, 43, and said they believe that no foul play was suspected. According to a news release, officers also believe that there is no danger to the public.

Juneau Co. noted that they were called to a residence in Armenia Township to respond to someone who had a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, they found the man was deceased.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this incident.

