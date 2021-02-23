Local leaders to meet to highlight progress in sustainability

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)- Local leaders will meet Wednesday to highlight progress in sustainability, including opening the first net-zero energy school in the entire state in Oregon.

According to a news release, the Sustainability Leaders Collaborative was created in 2019 by Madison Mayor Satya-Rhodes Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi to bring nearly two dozen cities, towns and villages together to work on sustainability issues.

The team is made up of elected officials, administrators and school district officials.

Since its creation, officials noted that more than 50 solar installations have been added to local government and Dane County schools. Several cities, including Cottage Grove, Sun Prairie and Cross Plains have all established sustainability committees. Madison, Fitchburg, Middleton and Monona previously had these committees.

The meeting on Thursday will also plan ahead for 2021.

“Given all the progress we have seen since 2019, we are excited to see what communities will accomplish in 2021 and beyond,” said Parisi.

Parisi and Rhodes-Conway added that the county will have access to two Solar Energy Group Buy opportunities in 2021.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.