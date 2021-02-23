Madison fire displaces 4 people and their pets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A basement fire on the west side of Madison on Monday morning caused extensive damage to the home and displaced four people, the Madison Fire Dept. reported.

According to the fire dept., firefighters were called to the duplex, in the 1400 block of Theresa Terrace, around 8:30 a.m. MFD’s initial report indicated they could see smoke coming from the eaves as they arrived on the scene.

Fire crews were able to get the blaze under control within ten minutes of the call, however, by then flames had reached the walls and empty spaces right over the basement.

Everyone who was inside at the time was able to escape before emergency crews got there.

The four people who live there and their pets were not allowed to return to the home and the Red Cross offered help for them to find a place to stay. The neighboring duplex was still livable, the fire dept. noted.

MFD’s Fire Investigation Team is working to determine a cause. No damage estimate was released.

