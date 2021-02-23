Advertisement

Madison fire displaces 4 people and their pets

Four people were displaced in a house fire on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in the 1400 block of...
Four people were displaced in a house fire on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in the 1400 block of Theresa Terrace.(Madison Fire Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A basement fire on the west side of Madison on Monday morning caused extensive damage to the home and displaced four people, the Madison Fire Dept. reported.

According to the fire dept., firefighters were called to the duplex, in the 1400 block of Theresa Terrace, around 8:30 a.m. MFD’s initial report indicated they could see smoke coming from the eaves as they arrived on the scene.

Fire crews were able to get the blaze under control within ten minutes of the call, however, by then flames had reached the walls and empty spaces right over the basement.

Four people were displaced in a house fire on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in the 1400 block of...
Four people were displaced in a house fire on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in the 1400 block of Theresa Terrace.(Madison Fire Dept.)

Everyone who was inside at the time was able to escape before emergency crews got there.

The four people who live there and their pets were not allowed to return to the home and the Red Cross offered help for them to find a place to stay. The neighboring duplex was still livable, the fire dept. noted.

MFD’s Fire Investigation Team is working to determine a cause. No damage estimate was released.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist after an NFL divisional playoff...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers run as Jeopardy! host begins April 5
Colon cancer survivor Linda Graffin
Deerfield cancer survivor to be featured in Times Square awareness campaign
Gov. Tony Evers speaks after touring the state's first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic,...
Wisconsin to open 4 more community-based vaccination clinics
A gray wolf in the winter woods.
DNR to end wolf hunt in southern Wisconsin, two other zones