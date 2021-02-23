Madison garage fire only displaces ‘some mice,’ cause under investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison firefighters managed to keep a garage fire from spreading to a nearby home, but they couldn’t stop it in time to keep some mice from being displaced.

A passerby called 911 around 9:45 a.m. on the 100 block of West Lakeside Street by Colby Street, saying that there was “lots of smoke” in the area, according to an incident report.

Firefighters report that this fire had started in a garage, about one block away. Neighbors were able to notify the homeowner.

Madison Fire crews note that there was smoke from the roof of the garage and the window. They were able to locate the fire and began to work to put it out by from the side door and overhead doors.

The blaze burned through the interior ceiling and traveled into a loft in the garage, the report stated. Firefighters were able to soak down hot spots until the fire was completely put out.

The homeowner told Madison Fire that “some mice were displaced,” but joked that they did not contact the American Red Cross.

Madison Fire is still investigating the cause of the fire.

