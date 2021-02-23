Advertisement

Madison garage fire only displaces ‘some mice,’ cause under investigation

Three people were temporarily without a home Nov. 23, 2019 after a dryer fire caused smoke...
Three people were temporarily without a home Nov. 23, 2019 after a dryer fire caused smoke damage, said Madison fire officials.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison firefighters managed to keep a garage fire from spreading to a nearby home, but they couldn’t stop it in time to keep some mice from being displaced.

A passerby called 911 around 9:45 a.m. on the 100 block of West Lakeside Street by Colby Street, saying that there was “lots of smoke” in the area, according to an incident report.

Firefighters report that this fire had started in a garage, about one block away. Neighbors were able to notify the homeowner.

Madison Fire crews note that there was smoke from the roof of the garage and the window. They were able to locate the fire and began to work to put it out by from the side door and overhead doors.

The blaze burned through the interior ceiling and traveled into a loft in the garage, the report stated. Firefighters were able to soak down hot spots until the fire was completely put out.

The homeowner told Madison Fire that “some mice were displaced,” but joked that they did not contact the American Red Cross.

Madison Fire is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments

Latest News

Unemployment Insurance Division Admin. Mark Reihl says DWD started looking at new software...
DWD to upgrade outdated unemployment insurance system software if legislators pass bill
DWD looks to update software system
DWD looks to modernize unemployment software system
The state received 115,000 doses in the last week of February, 64 percent more than a month...
More vaccine doses arriving in Wisconsin, mass vaccination sites set to open
Janesville’s crime rate keeps falling despite spike in homicides
Colon cancer survivor Linda Graffin
Deerfield cancer survivor to be featured in Times Square awareness campaign