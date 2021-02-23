Advertisement

Madison police investigating after person with gunshot wound arrives at clinic

By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after someone arrived at a UW Health Clinic suffering from a gunshot wound.

A police spokesperson confirmed to NBC15 that the individual arrived at the clinic, in the 2400 block of Winnebago St., early Tuesday afternoon, adding that emergency crews had started life saving procedures.

According to police, a car dropped off the person and remained at the clinic.

Investigators have not indicated where the shooting may have occurred.

This is a breaking story. NBC15 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

