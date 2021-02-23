Advertisement

Most Dane Co. snowmobile trails close

Snow blanket allows for portion of Dane Co. snowmobile trails to open
Snow blanket allows for portion of Dane Co. snowmobile trails to open(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All Dane County snowmobile trails are closed Monday, with exception to the Southeast Region.

According to a news release, these trails have closed in order to preserve trail conditions amid warmer temperatures predicted ahead.

If residents want to know the latest trail conditions, Dane Co. Parks asked that people call the Dane Co. Councils Snowmobile Clubs Hotline at 608-242-4576.

People can also visit the Dane Co. Parks Winter Trails website.

All of the Dane County Cross-country Ski Trail’s had a status of “excellent” on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments

Latest News

The university started sending warning emails to students who may have not been tested often...
UW-Madison takes first step towards enforcing COVID-19 testing protocols
AG Kaul pushes canceling $50,000 per person in student loan debt
The university started sending warning emails to students who may have not been tested often...
UW-Madison takes first step towards enforcing COVID-19 testing protocols
Port Edwards man wins 2 Wisconsin lottery prizes in 2 weeks