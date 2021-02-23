Most Dane Co. snowmobile trails close

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All Dane County snowmobile trails are closed Monday, with exception to the Southeast Region.

According to a news release, these trails have closed in order to preserve trail conditions amid warmer temperatures predicted ahead.

If residents want to know the latest trail conditions, Dane Co. Parks asked that people call the Dane Co. Councils Snowmobile Clubs Hotline at 608-242-4576.

People can also visit the Dane Co. Parks Winter Trails website.

All of the Dane County Cross-country Ski Trail’s had a status of “excellent” on Monday.

