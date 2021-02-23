Advertisement

Officials identify individual who died in Blue Mounds house fire

The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in the debris of...
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in the debris of a Blue Mounds house fire, on Feb. 17, 2021.(WMTV/Elise Romas)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner identified the individual who died in a house fire in Blue Mounds last week.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Scott M. Wylie died as a result of the fire on the 10500 block of West Erbe Road around 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 17. The 68-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner reports that there is additional testing underway at this time. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office and medical examiner are still investigating this death.

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, a passerby spotted the blaze that Wednesday night and called 911. As emergency crews arrived at the scene, along W. Erbe Rd., they could see flames had enveloped the home.

Firefighters from several departments were called to help knock down the blaze. By the time it was fully extinguished, the house was considered a total loss.

The following day, investigators found remains, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

