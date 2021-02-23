Port Edwards man wins 2 Wisconsin lottery prizes in 2 weeks

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WMTV) - A Port Edwards man is having a very lucky month; he’s won two lottery prizes over the course of two weeks.

According to a news release, Norman Fuller Jr. won the $121,000 prize from the Badger 5 during the Jan. 25 drawing. On Feb. 6, Fuller won an additional $50,000 prize in the Powerball drawing.

Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin noted that Fuller’s win is rare.

“The odds of winning both the Badger 5 jackpot and a $50,000 Powerball prize are one in 155 billion!” Polzin said.

Fuller is a retired veteran and a frequent lottery player. He said he plans to share his winnings with his children and other family members.

Both of his winning tickets were bought at Kwik Trip #347 at 4611 8th Street South in Wisconsin Rapids.

