Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers(Associated Press)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:00 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Shailene Woodley confirmed her engagement to Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers, according to E! News.

The actress announced the engagement during an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, which airs Monday night. The show revealed a clip of Woodley from their interview, where she said they had been engaged “for awhile.”

In his 2020 NFL MVP acceptance speech on Feb. 6, Aaron Rodgers commented on the craziness of the year, including that he was engaged. He did not confirm at the time that he was engaged to Woodley, but sources had confirmed a few days earlier that the pair were dating.

“2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments,” Rodgers said in the speech. “180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped. A plan for very little fans or no fans the entire season. I got engaged. And I played some of the best football in my career.”

The Tonight Show airs Monday night at 10:35 on NBC15.

