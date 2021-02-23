UW Health tells patients to seek all vaccine options

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Monday, UW Health recommended patients who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine seek vaccinations wherever it is possible.

The supply of COVID-19 vaccines UW has received from the state is just a fraction of what is need to reach patients throughout the community, according to a news release.

“While we are optimistic that the supply of vaccines will eventually increase, we have been told that non-health system vaccinators like pharmacies, local businesses, community organizations and pop-up vaccine clinics will play a large role in providing vaccinations,” UW Health Senior Medical Director of Primary Care Dr. Matt Anderson said.

UW Health will provide their patients with more information on other local vaccinators as it becomes available.

As they encourage their patients to get the vaccination anywhere they can, they also want to stress that people should cancel their vaccine appointments at UW if they were vaccinated somewhere else.

“I think that’s why it’s really important in the short term that if people are getting vaccinated elsewhere that they are cancelling their appointment with us, if they’re able to get that first does somewhere else,” Anderson said. “And [what’s] really key if that if they get that first dose somewhere else, they need to get that second dose with that same vaccinator.”

UW Health said they are asking their patients to do this so others can be scheduled in open time slots and more people can get vaccinated.

