Advertisement

VACCINE TEAM Q&A: Is the shot safe for people with asthma?

By Tajma Hall
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is getting answers to your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. We’ve received a lot of questions about vaccine eligibility and safety when it comes to people with pre-existing conditions. The Vaccine Team took those questions to UW-Health officials.

QUESTION:

They say pre-existing conditions are dangerous if you get COVID. Why are people with these conditions not prioritized in Wisconsin? They are in some other states.

Dr. Matt Anderson, UW Health Senior Medical Director of Primary Care says decisions regarding eligibility are up to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Right now, underlying conditions do not qualify someone to get the vaccine in Wisconsin. The Vaccine Team is still working to learn exactly why. Other states have recently decided to allow this. Illinois plans to increase vaccinations to high-risk patients and others with commodities as soon as Feb. 25.

The NBC15 Vaccine Team reached out to DHS to find out if Wisconsin will do the same. We have not heard back yet but in the past they have said this is unlikely to happen before April.

QUESTION:

I heard people with asthma shouldn’t get the vaccine. Is this true?

Dr. Anderson with UW-Health says this is absolutely not true and that it’s important to clarify. People with asthma and other underlying lung diseases could be at an increased risk of complications if they contract COVID. Doctors say you should absolutely get vaccine protection when you’re eligible.

The only exception might be if you had any allergies. if you’re not sure, consult with your doctor.

You can find a full list of Vaccine Team Q&A’s here.

CLICK HERE to submit your own question.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments

Latest News

The university started sending warning emails to students who may have not been tested often...
UW-Madison takes first step towards enforcing COVID-19 testing protocols
The university started sending warning emails to students who may have not been tested often...
UW-Madison takes first step towards enforcing COVID-19 testing protocols
UW Health tells patients to seek all vaccine options
Zero COVID-19 deaths reported for the 2nd day in a row in Wisconsin