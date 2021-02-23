VACCINE TEAM Q&A: Is the shot safe for people with asthma?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is getting answers to your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. We’ve received a lot of questions about vaccine eligibility and safety when it comes to people with pre-existing conditions. The Vaccine Team took those questions to UW-Health officials.

QUESTION:

They say pre-existing conditions are dangerous if you get COVID. Why are people with these conditions not prioritized in Wisconsin? They are in some other states.

Dr. Matt Anderson, UW Health Senior Medical Director of Primary Care says decisions regarding eligibility are up to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Right now, underlying conditions do not qualify someone to get the vaccine in Wisconsin. The Vaccine Team is still working to learn exactly why. Other states have recently decided to allow this. Illinois plans to increase vaccinations to high-risk patients and others with commodities as soon as Feb. 25.

The NBC15 Vaccine Team reached out to DHS to find out if Wisconsin will do the same. We have not heard back yet but in the past they have said this is unlikely to happen before April.

QUESTION:

I heard people with asthma shouldn’t get the vaccine. Is this true?

Dr. Anderson with UW-Health says this is absolutely not true and that it’s important to clarify. People with asthma and other underlying lung diseases could be at an increased risk of complications if they contract COVID. Doctors say you should absolutely get vaccine protection when you’re eligible.

The only exception might be if you had any allergies. if you’re not sure, consult with your doctor.

