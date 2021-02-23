Warmest day of 2021 (so far)

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday is officially the warmest day of the 2021, at least so far. Temperatures topped 40 degrees late Tuesday morning. The warming trend will likely slowdown Tuesday afternoon as clouds increase from west to east across the area. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s. A few places could top out in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. A west wind at 10 mph will become more southerly Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Forecast Highs - Tuesday (WMTV NBC15)

Clouds will increase across the area Tuesday afternoon in response to a clipper system that will pass just north of the area Tuesday night. Even though the better chance for snow will stay across central and northern Wisconsin, a sprinkle or snow flurry can’t be ruled, especially for places north of Madison. Little to no accumulations or travel impacts are expected Tuesday night. Lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be near the freezing mark. A west to northwest wind at 10-15 mph will put wind chills in the lower 20s.

Snowfall Potential Tuesday Night - Wednesday Morning (WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday doesn’t look like it’s going to be quite as warm, but temperatures will still be well above average for this time of year. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 30s. The average high for Madison on February 24 is 34 degrees. Wednesday will start out mostly cloudy. The cloud coverage should decrease throughout the day, though. Wednesday will be breezy at times. Expect a northwest wind at 10-15 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

The rest of the workweek looks quiet and mostly sunny with near or above average temperatures. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

Our next best chance of snow looks like it will come late Friday into Saturday. There will be the potential for light snowfall accumulations Friday night. It’s still too early to iron out the details just yet. The forecast models are trending towards a more northerly track with this storm system, which could mean our snow chances could go down. This is just something we are going to have to keep an eye over the next several days.

Forecast Map - Light snow possible Friday night (WMTV NBC15)

Overall, the weekend looks quiet and mild, at least for this time of year. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

The weather pattern could turn more active early next week. Some forecast models show a stronger storm system impacting the area Monday into Tuesday.

