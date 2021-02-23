Advertisement

Wisconsin gives some older drivers more time to renew their licenses

The new deadline is May 21
An example of a REAL-ID compliant driver's license. Wisconsin has been issuing the ID since 2013. (Courtesy of WisDOT).
An example of a REAL-ID compliant driver's license. Wisconsin has been issuing the ID since 2013. (Courtesy of WisDOT).(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Many Wisconsin drivers over 60 years old with expired licenses now have a little more time to get them renewed. The state Dept. of Transportation delayed its renewal deadline until May 21.

The extension means those individuals can continue driving even though their licenses are past their expiration date. The agency originally announced the plan to protect older drivers from COVID-19 health risks.

It estimates 62,000 residents are affected by the move.

People who still need to renew their license, such as those over 65 years old who cannot use the online option or individuals wanting a REAL ID, are encouraged to use the Driver License Guide to fill in the form electronically and to make an appointment.

WisDOT also reminds all drivers that they often don’t need to visit a DMV because all services, including registration renewal and getting new plates, are also available online.

