Wisconsin to open 4 more community-based vaccination clinics

They are all expected to open within the next two months.
Gov. Tony Evers speaks after touring the state's first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic,...
Gov. Tony Evers speaks after touring the state's first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic, at Blackhawk Technical College, in Janesville, on Feb. 10, 2021.(WMTV/Caroline Peterson)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin will open four more community vaccination clinics across the state amid a a push to inoculate people for the coronavirus in underserved areas.

One clinic is already running in Janesville. Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that new community clinics will be in La Crosse, Racine and Marathon counties, with a fourth split between Douglas and Barron counties in northwest Wisconsin.

Also, 178 Walgreens locations that are part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program are receiving twice as much vaccine this week than last.

