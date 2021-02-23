Wisconsin vaccine allotment increases by 64% from mid-January

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin will receive 115,000 first doses to distribute to vaccinators across the state, which is a 64% increase from mid-January.

Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk noted during a news conference Tuesday that the state will have this same allotment for at least the next two weeks. The total number of vaccines the state has been allocated is 1,625,875.

However, she also clarified that this is not enough to fill all the requests of state vaccinators.

Over 500 vaccine providers in Wisconsin requested 350,000 vaccines last week. Van Dijk said DHS will continue to advocate for more vaccines from the federal government. She did highlight that the state is doing well compared to the rest of the nation when it comes to immunizing residents.

“We are one of the top states in the nation for vaccine administration and nearly 47% of Wisconsin residents age 65 and older have received at least their first dose of the vaccine,” she said. More than 12% of people ages 65 and older completed their vaccine series.

In less than one week, Van Dijk reports that over 100,000 people have completed their vaccine series. So far, 366,096 people are fully vaccinated against the virus. Data also indicates that 815,516 people have received one dose of the shot.

While the week is not over yet, data shows that 23,820 shots have been put into arms as of Tuesday.

Twelfth day in a row with cases per day reported at less than 1,000

DHS confirmed 566 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases ever reported to 560,564. After increasing slightly yesterday, the seven-day rolling average for new cases decreased to 604 cases. Tuesday is also the twelfth day in a row with cases per day being reported at fewer than 1,000.

Of the 348 people in Wisconsin hospitals with the virus, 63 of them were hospitalized on Tuesday. There are currently 95 patients in the ICU, which is up from the 83 that were confirmed Monday.

DHS added that 33 people have died from COVID-19 since the previous report.

