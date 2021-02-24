Advertisement

A Mild Forecast with Plenty of Sunshine Through the Weekend

Highs will be above average through the rest of the month
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mild air is settling in across the central part of the nation after a run of very cold conditions through much of the month of February. Highs today will be near the 40 degree mark after starting this morning with lows in the middle 30s. It will also be a little breezy today with wind out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Wind chills are expected in the 30s this afternoon. Yesterday’s high reached 45 degrees in Madison.

High temperatures are expected around 40 today. 10 to 15 mph wind out of the northwest will...
High temperatures are expected around 40 today. 10 to 15 mph wind out of the northwest will generate wind chills in the 20s and 30s through the day.(wmtv weather)

High pressure will be building in, and dominating the weather for the end of the week and the first part of the weekend. It will bring plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

A small disturbance will push through Friday night and bring a chance of rain or snow. On Sunday a cold front will approach Wisconsin. As it moves across the state, we will see a chance of rain or snow showers. At this point, little if any accumulation is anticipated. Temperatures will drop off behind the front. Highs will be slightly below average on Monday, the first day of March.

