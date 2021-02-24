Are we done with subzero temperatures this winter?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The DEEP FREEZE is officially over. Madison warmed above freezing for the first time this February on Monday and recorded its warmest temperature so far this year on Tuesday. The high temperature on Tuesday was 46 degrees.

Many Wisconsinites are probably wondering did we turn the corner to warmer weather or are we expecting another Arctic outbreak before the end of winter?

Lets break down the numbers!

In terms of the snow, the answer is no. On average, Madison records 7.0″ of snow every March.

Snowfall Season Monthly Averages - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

However, the snow season is over 80 percent done with by March. On average, Madison records 50.9″ of snow each snow season and over 70 percent of the snowfall typically occurs in December, January and February.

Snow becomes less likely in the spring. Madison still averages 0.2″ of snow in May, though.

There is better news in terms of subzero temperatures.

Madison has recorded a low temperature below 0 degrees 16 days this winter. In an average winter that number 18 days.

Cold Hard Facts - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

As the calendar turns from February to March it is not as common to see bitterly cold airmasses drop as far south.

The average date of the last subzero temperature in Madison is February 19, which was several days ago.

However, subzero temperatures have been recorded as late as March 26 in Madison.

The average record low for Madison for early February is 24 degrees below zero. By the end of the February, the average record low is 15 degrees below zero. The average record low goes from 12 degrees below zero for early March to just below zero by the end of the March.

Madison - Average Record Lows (WMTV NBC15)

Arctic blasts are still possible during March, but they tend to not be as cold. If temperatures drop below 0 degrees during the middle or end of March then it will be near record cold.

There is more good news. There is not a subzero temperature in the NBC15 Extended Forecast and the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above average temperatures for Wisconsin in their 8-14 day temperature outlook. This temperature outlook is valid for March 3 through March 9.

Temperature Outlook - March 3 - 9 (WMTV NBC15)

Even though it’s still possible, Madison has likely recorded its last subzero temperature this winter.

