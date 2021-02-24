Advertisement

Bipartisan push for ranked-choice voting in Wisconsin

FILE - Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a...
FILE - Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Milwaukee.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The push for ranked-choice voting in Wisconsin is gaining steam with the introduction of a bipartisan bill in the state Legislature.

The move is backed by a Republican congressman and a recently formed coalition of the state’s civic and business leaders. A bill unveiled Wednesday is the first that Republicans have supported on the matter.

A measure introduced by Democrats last session didn’t even get a hearing. It’s unclear whether the latest bipartisan bill has the support of Republican legislative leaders.

Supporters say ranked-choice voting would make elections less politically polarized. Opponents say it would be too complicated and open to abuse.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Matthew Jones
Jackson Jones’ child porn allegation detailed in criminal complaint

Latest News

US Capitol Police did not see FBI memo warning of violent war before Capitol breach
US Capitol Police did not see FBI memo warning of violent war before Capitol breach
Wisconsin Assembly passes unemployment bill, Evers to sign
“The economic recovery remains uneven and far from complete, and the path ahead is highly...
Fed’s Powell: Recovery incomplete, high inflation unlikely
FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2016 file photo, Reince Priebus, then chief of staff for...
GOP source: Priebus mulling run for Wisconsin governor