Bucks win 139-112 in Timberwolves coach Chris Finch’s debut
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokoumpo had 37 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Milwaukee Bucks beat Minnesota 139-112 on Tuesday to spoil new Timberwolves coach Chris Finch’s debut.
Bryn Forbes added a season-high 23 points as the Bucks won their third straight and had seven players score in double figures.
The Bucks shot 53.5% overall and went 20 of 42 from 3-point range. Karl-Anthony Towns and Malik Beasley each scored 26 for Minnesota.
The Timberwolves lost their fifth straight and ninth in their last 10 games as their record fell to an NBA-worst 7-25.
