Bucks win 139-112 in Timberwolves coach Chris Finch’s debut

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks over Minnesota Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks over Minnesota Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokoumpo had 37 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Milwaukee Bucks beat Minnesota 139-112 on Tuesday to spoil new Timberwolves coach Chris Finch’s debut.

Bryn Forbes added a season-high 23 points as the Bucks won their third straight and had seven players score in double figures.

The Bucks shot 53.5% overall and went 20 of 42 from 3-point range. Karl-Anthony Towns and Malik Beasley each scored 26 for Minnesota.

The Timberwolves lost their fifth straight and ninth in their last 10 games as their record fell to an NBA-worst 7-25.

