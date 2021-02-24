Advertisement

Can vaccinated grandparents see their unvaccinated grandchildren?

By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is getting answers to your questions about socializing once you’re vaccinated.

Answer: Yes, but there are risks involved.

Dr. Matt Anderson says people need to remember that it takes a week after the second dose before the maximum immunity comes in.

He says there is no zero-risk situation during a pandemic and that those who are fully vaccinated socializing with others who are fully vaccinated is a fairly low risk situation.

“I think it’s better if those two vaccinated individuals are interacting with each other but they’re keeping their circle small outside of that,” said Anderson.

When it comes to fully vaccinated family members socializing with members outside their household who are not vaccinated yet, Anderson says there can be a larger risk.

“We can’t guarantee that somebody won’t get COVID,” said Anderson. “There’s a possibility they could be an asymptomatic carrier and transmit that to a grandchild or somebody else.”

Anderson recommends families and friends have conversations about what the risks are and how to keep the risk-factor low. Wearing masks and social distancing while indoors is one way to protect those who are not vaccinated from COVID-19.

“One of the great things is being able to interact with people who we haven’t before on a small scale and in a protected fashion,” said Anderson.

Anderson says families may also want to consider the mental health benefits of socializing, especially those who are dealing with loneliness or isolation.

“By keeping the circle small, the risk is definitely lower,” said Anderson. “It’s not unreasonable, but we just ask people to be thoughtful about doing those things if we decide to do it.”

