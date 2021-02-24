Advertisement

Cornell firefighter in critical condition after gun discharges during fire

Cornell Fire
Cornell Fire(WEAU)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNELL, Wis. (WEAU) - A western Wisconsin firefighter is in critical condition after a firearm discharged at the scene of a fire.

Cornell Area Fire Department Chief Dennis Klass says the Cornell and Sheldon Fire Departments were called to a structure fire in the Township of Willard on Friday, February 19.

Klass says the Cornell Fire Department responded with two water tenders and manpower, including 35-year-old Justin Fredrickson. Fredrickson is a 16-year veteran of the Cornell Fire Department.

As Fredrickson was operating on a hose line outside of the structure, a loaded firearm inside the structure discharged. The bullet traveled through an exterior wall, and hit Fredrickson in the stomach.

The gun fired due to heat conditions caused by the fire, not by the intentional actions of a person.

Sheldon EMS started caring for Fredrickson at the scene. He was taken to a Ladysmith hospital. He was then airlifted to Mayo Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire where he underwent surgery.

As of Tuesday night, Fredrickson required a second surgery with a third surgery scheduled soon. He is currently listed in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Matthew Jones
Jackson Jones’ child porn allegation detailed in criminal complaint

Latest News

Hunters and trappers exceed Wisconsin wolf kill target
An NBC15 Diaper Drive donation drop-off container is placed at five locations in Dane County.
Lack of federal assistance causing non-profits to fill struggling families’ diaper needs
The Wisconsin DNR is hoping to educate the public about wolves after a hunting dog was killed...
DNR sued over enforcement of pollution cleanup laws
FILE - Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a...
Bipartisan push for ranked-choice voting in Wisconsin
Madison East High School
MMSD: Madison police determine hidden camera at East high school wasn’t a crime