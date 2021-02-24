DWD grants $1.65 million to support worker training, recruitment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin businesses and organizations will receive $1.65 million in grants to fund worker training, the Department of Workforce Development announced Tuesday.

The grants are part of the DWD’s Wisconsin Fast Forward effort that will support worker training, education and recruitment, according to a news release. The program works to connect employers with development organizations in order to enhance equity and economic opportunity.

Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek explained that this funding creates opportunities.

“In addition to serving employers, these Industry Sector Worker Training Grants offer a path to well-paying jobs for unemployed workers and higher wages and more opportunities for growth for current employees,”Pechacek said.

DWD granted $58,000 to Trachte LLC in Dane County, which will partner with ManageAssist Inc. to provide training to 110 workers. The training courses will focus on lean manufacturing, DWD noted.

Midwest Prototyping in Dane County also received $5,225 to partner with Cyber Nines and WMEP Manufacturing Solutions to provide training to 44 workers.

The DWD explained that projects that plan to recruit disproportionately affected individuals when it comes to economic growth, such as veterans, people of color and people with disabilities, are given preference for the funding.

