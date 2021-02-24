If you have COVID-19 antibodies, do you still need the vaccine?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is getting answers to your questions about COVID-19 antibodies.

“I tested positive for antibodies and they are still presenting a high level in my blood after contracting the virus over a year ago. My cardiologist and my father’s oncologist/blood specialist said I could do without the vaccine, because I developed on my own same purpose of vaccination. Can you elaborate on this?”

Answer: Yes, it’s recommended that you get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Matt Anderson says it’s still recommended to get the vaccine, even if you have had a previous COVID-19 infection or tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

“We don’t know how long lasting that immunity is and we certainly have seen reinfections that have occurred,” said Dr. Anderson. “We don’t know how long those antibodies are going to protect them for.”

Anderson says there is a 90-day period of immunity after recovering from COVID-19. “People may be protected but beyond that we really want to have what’s a longer lasting and even more significant response from the vaccines,” he said.

