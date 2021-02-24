Advertisement

If you have COVID-19 antibodies, do you still need the vaccine?

The NBC15 Vaccine Team is getting answers to your questions about COVID-19 antibodies.
The NBC15 Vaccine Team is getting answers to your questions about COVID-19 antibodies.
The NBC15 Vaccine Team is getting answers to your questions about COVID-19 antibodies.(Associated Press)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is getting answers to your questions about COVID-19 antibodies.

Answer: Yes, it’s recommended that you get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Matt Anderson says it’s still recommended to get the vaccine, even if you have had a previous COVID-19 infection or tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

“We don’t know how long lasting that immunity is and we certainly have seen reinfections that have occurred,” said Dr. Anderson. “We don’t know how long those antibodies are going to protect them for.”

Anderson says there is a 90-day period of immunity after recovering from COVID-19. “People may be protected but beyond that we really want to have what’s a longer lasting and even more significant response from the vaccines,” he said.

You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

CLICK HERE to submit your own question.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Matthew Jones
Jackson Jones’ child porn allegation detailed in criminal complaint

Latest News

The NBC15 Vaccine Team is getting answers to your questions about socializing once you’re...
Can vaccinated grandparents see their unvaccinated grandchildren?
The state received 115,000 doses in the last week of February, 64 percent more than a month...
More than 216,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered in the past week
The NBC15 Vaccine Team is getting answers to your questions about what’s in the COVID-19 vaccine.
What ingredients are in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines?
A family dines at Rare Steakhouse, which has been certified by the Wisconsin Restaurant...
Are your favorite restaurants certified COVID-19 safe?