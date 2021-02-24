Advertisement

Inaugural principal of Sun Prairie West High School selected

Ronald (Terrell) Yarbrough was hired as the inaugural principal of Sun Prairie West High School.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Area School District has hired the inaugural principal of Sun Prairie West High School, the district announced Monday.

The school board unanimously approved Ronald (Terrell) Yarbrough at their meeting on Feb. 22, according to a news release.

Yarbrough has been the principal of Harlem High School in Machesney Park, Illinois since 2013. The district notes that he has also held leadership positions in Machesney Park, Beloit and Milwaukee throughout his career.

He earned his bachelor’s degree at University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee and received his master’s degree at Marquette University. He is also defending his dissertation as a doctoral candidate at Aurora University next month.

Yarbrough will start on July 1 and work through the 2021-22 school year as the community prepares for Sun Prairie West to open in the fall of 2022.

