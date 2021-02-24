Indiana man named newest Green Bay Packers FAN Hall of Fame member

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Indiana man has been named Wednesday the newest member of the Green Bay Packers FAN Hall of Fame.

According to a news release, George Oudhuis of Rolling Prairie was selected as the 23rd member out of 10 finalists during the January voting period. The Packers noted that more than 71,800 votes were cast around the world.

Despite being native to Indiana, Oudhis became a Packers fan when he was 9 years old. His collection of Packers memorabilia, including his first Ray Nitschke jersey, is displayed in his basement for family and friends to see.

Oudhuis will have his name permanently displayed in the Packers Hall of Fame.

“It makes me very excited to think that my family’s name would be associated with some of the all-time Packers greats I idolized even as a child,” Oudhuis said.

He also won four club seats to a 2021 Packers home game, a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate, a road trip for two to a 2021 Packers away game, and a one-year subscription to Packer Plus.

The team also noted that loved ones of Oudhuis have nominated him every year for over a decade, marking 2021 as the fourth time that he has been a finalist for the title.

