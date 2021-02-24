Advertisement

Madison Fire: Woman falls through Lake Monona ice while trying to rescue dog

The Yapper
The Yapper(Madison Fire Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A dog owner fell through the ice on Lake Monona Monday after attempting to save her dog, that had also fallen through the ice.

The Madison Fire Department Reports that firefighters and the Lake Rescue Team arrived to the area where the Yahara River meets Lake Monona to respond to the call, according to an incident report.

While crews were on the way, the woman was able to get back on the ice, but her dog was still stuck in the water.

Firefighters noted that the ice was fragile, forcing crews to hold back with their equipment until the Lake Rescue Team’s airboat could arrive.

One Madison firefighter wearing an ice rescue suit climbed into the water and was able to rescue the dog. MFD estimates that the dog was in the water for about 20 minutes.

MFD continued, saying crews took the dog and its owner to an ambulance where they could warm up. The two did not require any further medical treatment.

Firefighters warned that there are certain areas on the lake where the ice is not as thick as it may seem, such as inlets where the Yahara River flows and the area around Machinery Row.

