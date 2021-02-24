Madison Parks declare likely end of ice skating season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All Madison rinks and lagoons are closed Wednesday for ice skating until further notice, likely meaning an end for ice skating season in the city.

Madison Parks cited extensive ponding and ice reduction for the “unlikely” reopening of the 19 locations.

They also said that all trails for skiing and sledding are open, but visitors should expect closures coming up as conditions worsen.

Elver Park is still open for ski and sled rentals Wednesday through Sunday.

Here are the hours:

Wed.-Friday 4-8 pm

Saturday noon-8 pm

Sunday noon-6 pm

