Man arrested with $6K in cash on him after mile-long pursuit with police

(AP)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department took a 20-year-old into custody Tuesday after a nearly mile-long foot pursuit through heavy snow, creeks and a nearby golf course.

According to MPD, officers were dispatched to a parking lot on Waunona Woods Court for a disturbance with mention of a firearm, but as soon as officers arrived on the scene a gray Toyota Highlander fled the area.

Officers from MPD’s Central District Community Policing Team spotted the SUV on Fish Hatchery Road before locating it unoccupied on High Ridge Trail.

Police say Jalen E. Hayes attempted to get into the parked SUV but fled when he saw officers approaching. Police chased Hayes for nearly a mile until he surrendered in the 2300 block of Traceway Dr.

Hayes was taken into custody and booked into the Dane Co. Jail on tentative charges of resisting and felony bail jumping. MPD says $6,000 in cash was found on Hayes at the time of his arrest.

