Middleton garden center expansion plan includes residential apartments

The red-shaded area is the proposed The Bruce Company Garden Store and greenhouse...
The red-shaded area is the proposed The Bruce Company Garden Store and greenhouse re-construction.(The Bruce Company)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Middleton garden center is proposing the redevelopment of its Parmenter Street business Wednesday, which would include rezoning a 16-acre plot to add in apartment buildings.

The Bruce Company president Seth Nicholsen submitted documents to the Middleton Plan Commission in order to spruce up the aging Garden Center.

“Re-construction will meet customer expectations in 2021 and beyond,” Nicholson said. “The new store and greenhouse will provide a more vibrant shopping experience.”

The company plans to add a new 25,000-square foot garden store and greenhouse, and build several multi-family apartment buildings over the next 10 years. The apartments would house about 750 residents.

Bruce Company would also add mixed-use buildings with commercial spaces, such as the company’s headquarters.

After 69 years of doing business in Middleton, Nicholsen explained that the company wanted to enhance their customers’ experience.

“We wanted to stay in Middleton, where we have served generations of customers,” he said.

The company added that the proposal also includes parkland-like landscaping and creating better access to Pheasant Branch Creek.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

