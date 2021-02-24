MMSD: Madison police determine hidden camera at East high school wasn’t a crime

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District informed the families of East High School students Tuesday that the installation of a camera in the smoke alarm in the office of one of its coaches was not a crime.

In a letter released by the district, Superintendent Carlton Jenkins quoted Madison Police Department investigators saying, “we do not feel that any crime has been committed nor was there any intent to commit a crime, and the case is now closed.”

Jenkins noted, however, that investigators uncovered a potential violation of district protocols and policies. The district is still awaiting the results of an internal investigation by an outside law firm, MWH Law Group, before officials determine how to move forward.

“Once our internal investigation concludes, we will share an update with our school community,” Jenkins wrote. He acknowledged the use of cameras was not in line with district policy and said they never should have been approved.

“Their installation is not in alignment with our values as a school district,” he continued.

Additionally, the MPD report revealed new information regarding the timeline and purpose of the camera, he added.

According to the district’s letter, investigators found the camera was installed in an attempt “to monitor” a custodian accused of sleeping on the job. It was placed in that particular smoke alarm because the coach’s office had furniture more comfortable for sleeping. Investigators determined the camera was only able to see the furniture and nothing happening around it.

Jenkins, who came to MMSD in July 2020, previously stated the camera was likely installed in Sept. 2019. The police report stated the camera was used for two weeks, during which time the custodian was never caught sleeping. However, the device was left in the smoke alarm through June 2020, which would have meant it was still installed for most of the school year.

Madison police also told the district it found no evidence that any of the video files still exist.

