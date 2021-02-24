More than 216,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered in the past week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One week after Wisconsin reached one million vaccine doses administered to residents, the Department of Health Services reports that over 216,000 doses have been administered since then.

DHS’ COVID-19 dashboard notes that 1,216,079 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Wisconsinites as of Wednesday.

The percent of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is nearing the 50% mark. More than 489,000 people in this age group have received at least one shot, while over 144,000 people in this age group have completed their vaccine series.

About 14.2% of the total population in the state has received one shot, while 6.6% are fully vaccinated.

In South Central Wisconsin, 16.3% of residents have received at least one vaccine, while 8.4% have finished their vaccine series. Richland County and Iowa County lead that region with the percent of single doses given out. Richland, Green and Dane Counties are leading for the region with the most vaccine series complete, at 10.3%, 9.9% and 9.8% respectively.

While the week is not over yet, vaccinators have administered 52,187 shots to residents.

Seven-day rolling averages increases for 2nd time this week

DHS added 747 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday to the dashboard, causing an increase in the seven-day rolling average for new cases for the second time this week. The seven-day rolling average is now at 617 cases. Prior to this week, the seven day rolling average had not increased since Jan. 11.

The seven-day average has not been this low since July 10 when it was 633.

There were 55 people admitted to the hospital Wednesday for COVID-19, bringing the total to 347. There are also 92 patients in the ICU.

DHS also added 25 new deaths to their dashboard.

