Mostly sunny and mild Thursday and Friday; Snow chances return this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This mild stretch of winter weather is far from over! High temperatures will be above freezing through this weekend. The only day in the extended forecast that does not have a high temperature above freezing is Monday. The beginning of March look warm, too. The 8-14 day temperature outlook from Climate Prediction Center favors above average temperatures from March 3 through March 9.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

Temperature Outlook - March 3 - 9 (WMTV NBC15)

High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Keep in mind, the average high for today is 34 degrees. The clouds will start to breakup this afternoon and evening. The only downfall about this afternoon will be the wind. Expect a northwest wind at 5-15 mph. The wind probably won’t be as strong late Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday. However, it will still be strong enough to keep wind chills in the 20s.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and more seasonably cold. Lows Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be in the mid to upper teens. The average low for this time of year is 18 degrees.

Lows - Wednesday Night (WMTV NBC15)

Thursday will be a mostly sunny and a little cooler. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid 30s. The wind will only be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Thursday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Friday will be very similar to Thursday. Expect a mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Our next big weather maker will bring in our next best chance of snow late Friday into Saturday morning. This does not look like it’s going to be a major snowstorm, but minor snowfall accumulations and travel impacts will be possible. Many places Friday night probably won’t even see an inch of snow. There is a chance rain and freezing rain could mix in with the snow at times.

Weekend Forecast - Snow Chances Return (WMTV NBC15)

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and mild. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower 40s. Sunday will be the cooler half of the weekend with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. There will be another low chance for snow Sunday into Sunday night.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.