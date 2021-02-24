Advertisement

Protect your pet’s paws from ice-melting salt

(Source: Rajat Sharma, KTVT via CNN)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Protect your pet from seasonal salt damage! That’s the message from a local pet spa owner who says walking across ice-melting salt rocks can be unpleasant and even excruciating for dogs.

“It’s really important that pet owners help protect their pet’s paw pads in the wintertime,” says Lis De Souza, owner of both Serenity Pet Salon & Spas in Madison. “Ice, snow, dry air, and especially salt can be very hard on their paws.

Fortunately, there are options available for dog owners looking to protect their furry friend’s paws this winter.

De Souza suggests booties for dog paws. She says not only do they protect paws from the elements, they are also warm. However, some dogs aren’t keen on the idea of wearing shoes, so De Souza also suggests paw balm, or petroleum jelly, to help minimize skin damage.

Wipe your dog’s paws with a clean towel and then apply the balm to your dog’s paw pads before and after walking on snow and ice, De Souza says. She also says the wipe your dog’s paws off after walks, too, so your dog doesn’t lick off the residual salt from its paws as the salt used for melting snow and ice contains chemicals that can cause vomiting, diarrhea and nausea if ingested by your pet.

In addition to the above methods of keeping your dog’s paws healthy during the winter, De Souza also recommends the following:

  • Have the hair between your dog’s toes trimmed; you may want to consult a groomer.
  • Alter your usual path to stay clear of areas where salt is in abundance. Try a park or field covered in snow.
  • Use a dog-safe ice melter on your own sidewalks and driveway.
  • Use a doormat.
  • Prevent your dog from lapping puddles of melted snow or eating salt off the ground.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Matthew Jones
Jackson Jones’ child porn allegation detailed in criminal complaint

Latest News

Rock Co. inmates are training Suzie so she has a chance to be adopted.
Rock Co. inmates return to giving unadoptable dogs a new ‘leash on life’
The red-shaded area is the proposed The Bruce Company Garden Store and greenhouse...
Middleton garden center expansion plan includes residential apartments
Gov. Evers Signs Bill Providing Tax Relief to Wisconsin Businesses and Families on Feb. 18, 2021
Poll: 6 in 10 Wisconsin voters back statewide mask mandate
(KTUU)
Madison Parks declare likely end of ice skating season